BNP champion of political oppression, minority repression: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is champion of communal repression on the minorities and political oppression in the country, reports BSS.

"BNP is champion of political persecution and torturing minorities in this country... People have not forgotten the record of torture they set creating a horrible situating after assuming the power in 2001," he said in a press conference held at his official residence here.

Noting that BNP is the main patron of communal ill-force, he said BNP was never respectful towards the religious freedom.

He added that BNP had carried out terrorist activities for not getting votes of Sanatan community of the country.

In response to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement that the government of Sheikh Hasina has done the highest damage to Bangladesh, the experienced leader of AL asked Fakhrul: "Has the government harmed the country by making Padma Bridge, Metro Rail, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (or Karnaphuli Tunnel), Deep Sea Port, Nuclear Power Plant, Expressway, Six Lane highway, Bangabandhu satellite, sea victory and peaceful resolution of border problem?"