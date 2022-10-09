BNP champion of political oppression, minority repression: Quader

In fact, the country has not been harmed by all these developments and achievements, he said, adding that all the developments and achievements of the Sheikh Hasina-led government have increased the status of Bangladesh and the popularity of the incumbent premier, the worthy daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"This has shed a dark shadow of crisis on BNP's politics," he continued.
Therefore, BNP is spreading falsehood over the development work of the government in the fear of defeat in the politics of vote, Quader said.
He called upon the leaders and workers of BNP to take preparation for the polls and advised noOn the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Quader said this day is very sacred and glorious for the Muslim Ummah as the great Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born to mother 'Aminah' in the desert of Arab on this day.
He called upon everyone to follow the lifestyle of the holy Prophet (PBUH) for ensuring harmony, brotherhood and welfare.
He greeted the Buddhists on the occasion of their second largest religious festival the sacred "Prabarona Purnima" which is being celebrated today.
Quader also conveyed greetings to the members of Hindu community for celebrating the religious festival 'Lakshmi Puja'.t to hatch any conspiracy to grab power through the undemocratic ways.