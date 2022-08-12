Govt not creating obstacle to demo, rallies due to foreign pressure: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday warned the Awami League government will be washed away by a tsunami of public anger over what he called its ‘fascist’ rule, UNB reports.

“Their (govt’s) fall is inevitable as people have woken up. People will take to the streets with a mass wave, triggering a tsunami. This terribly fascist and monstrous Awami League regime will be washed away by the tsunami,” he said.

The BNP leader was addressing a rally arranged by Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad in front of the National Press Club protesting the fuel price hike, rising prices of daily essentials, power crisis, killing of political leaders in police firing and demanding the unconditional release of Begum Khaleda Zia.