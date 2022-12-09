Fakhrul, Abbas taken to CMM court 

According to the court sources, the police have filed petition to keep Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in jail in the case of Paltan police station. A court will hear the petition shortly.
The two senior BNP leaders were lifted from their respective residences at the dead of night on Thursday. Later, they were shown arrested in the case on allegations of planning and instigating attacks on the police.
Harun Or Rashid, chief of the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told reporters Friday noon that they grilled the BNP leaders at the DB headquarters.
On the other hand, the BNP has finally secured permission from the DMP for holding its divisional rally at the Golapbagh field. The police have promised full cooperation to the rally.