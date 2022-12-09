Politics

Fakhrul, Abbas taken to CMM court 

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas have been taken to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court in a case filed with the Paltan police station.

They were brought to the court at around 4:10 pm on Friday and have been kept in the CMM court cell.

Meanwhile, the pro-BNP lawyers took positions at the courtyard and were changing slogans, demanding release of the two BNP leaders. A large number of police also took position there. 

According to the court sources, the police have filed petition to keep Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in jail in the case of Paltan police station. A court will hear the petition shortly. 

The two senior BNP leaders were lifted from their respective residences at the dead of night on Thursday. Later, they were shown arrested in the case on allegations of planning and instigating attacks on the police. 

Harun Or Rashid, chief of the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told reporters Friday noon that they grilled the BNP leaders at the DB headquarters. 

On the other hand, the BNP has finally secured permission from the DMP for holding its divisional rally at the Golapbagh field. The police have promised full cooperation to the rally. 

