Fakhrul, Abbas taken to CMM court 

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas have been taken to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (CMM) court in a case filed with the Paltan police station.

They were brought to the court at around 4:10 pm on Friday and have been kept in the CMM court cell.

Meanwhile, the pro-BNP lawyers took positions at the courtyard and were changing slogans, demanding release of the two BNP leaders. A large number of police also took position there.