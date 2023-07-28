Jubo League to hold ‘peace rallies’ at entry points to Dhaka Saturday

Jubo League, the youth wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League, will organise “peace rallies” in the capital's Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtali and Aminbazar on Saturday morning, reports news agency UNB.
The rallies will start at 11:00 am, said Mainul Hossain Nikhil, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami Jubo League.
Earlier, BNP announced five-hour sit-in programme at all important entry points of the capital on Saturday to press home their one-point demand of resignation of the government before the next parliamentary election.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme from the party’s grand rally in the city’s Naya Paltan area on Friday.