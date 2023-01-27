'Fascist' regime trying to foil united movement for democracy: Fakhrul

He also said they are least bothered about the government's efforts to ruin the unity of the opposition parties. "Our main focus is now on uniting people more and increasing their involvement in our movement to oust the fascist and autocratic regime."
The meeting between the liaison committees of BNP and Ganatantra Mancha began at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office around 4pm and continued for over two hours.
In their meeting, Fakhrul said they decided to intensify the ongoing simultaneous movement further.
"In our meeting, we reviewed the previous programmes of the simultaneous movement taken by BNP and Ganatantra Mancha. We also discussed our next course of action to make our movement a success," he said.
The BNP leader said they have agreed to create greater unity to achieve their goal of restoring democracy and the rights of the people.
He said they will also hold similar meetings with other parties and alliances that are involved with the simultaneous movement.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna, the coordinator of Ganatantra Mancha, said they discussed the strategies and policies to gradually take the movement towards victory.
He said they also talked about the ways to strengthen the unity among the opposition parties. "We must remain alert so that no one can create any rift in our unity by creating any confusion."
Manna said they also talked about how to enhance the activities of the opposition alliances in the capital Dhaka.
He said BNP has announced some programmes independently in Dhaka. "We feel that the programmes can be effective. We also extended our support to the programmes. Through such programmes, we will try to create a mass uprising. We are optimistic that we'll turn victorious as we're gettinghuge public support."
Asked to comment on Awami League leader Sheikh Selim's statement in parliament that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was freed from jail by giving a bond that she would not do politics, Fakhrul said it is a cooked-up story.
"He (Selim) suddenly made up this story. It's a completely baseless, motivated, and fabricated comment," he added.