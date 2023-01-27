'Fascist' regime trying to foil united movement for democracy: Fakhrul

He also said they are least bothered about the government's efforts to ruin the unity of the opposition parties. "Our main focus is now on uniting people more and increasing their involvement in our movement to oust the fascist and autocratic regime."

The meeting between the liaison committees of BNP and Ganatantra Mancha began at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office around 4pm and continued for over two hours.

In their meeting, Fakhrul said they decided to intensify the ongoing simultaneous movement further.

"In our meeting, we reviewed the previous programmes of the simultaneous movement taken by BNP and Ganatantra Mancha. We also discussed our next course of action to make our movement a success," he said.