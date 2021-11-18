Hasan questions whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM Hasina

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday questioned whether Begum Zia could show such generosity that prime minister Sheikh Hasina has shown to the convicted BNP chief, reports BSS.

“Former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was that person in whose regime grenade attacks were carried out on August 21 by her son. Later, she (Begum Zia) told the parliament that our leader (Sheikh Hasina) carried the grenades in her vanity bag,” he told reporters.