Health, banking sector corruption come under fire in parliament

BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid strongly criticised irregularities and corruption in financial sector and mockingly said banks are admitted to the cabins of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital. Other financial institutions are stricken by disaster and the country’s stock markets are now at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, he claimed.

Harunur Rashid said this after taking the floor in the general discussion on the proposed budget for 2021-22 fiscal on Thursday. Several lawmakers of Awami League-led alliance joined the discussion and criticised the corruption, especially in the health sector.

Harunur Rashid said, “The condition of the financial institutions is taken into consideration to get a view on the economic structure of a state. The stock market is admitted to at the ICU of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Sometimes it opens its eyes and then closes them again. After opening its eyes, if it finds itself surrounded by market manipulators, it shuts its eyes again.”

This BNP lawmaker made a mockery of the existing state of the banking sector saying banks in Bangladesh are under severe attack of looters. They are taking loans worth trillions of taka but aren't repaying. They are doing using this for their own amusement.

Banks are admitted to the cabins of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and physicians of the Bangabandhu Chikitsya Parisad are treating them, he mocked.