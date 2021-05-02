Hefazat leader Junaid al-Kasemi arrested

Maulana Junaid Al Qasemi, a leader of abolished committee of Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam, was arrested on Saturday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police on the charges of involvement in violence in Brahmanbaria, reports BSS.

CID Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Media Jisanul Haque told the state-run news agency that Kashemi was arrested for his involvement with the violence in Brahmanbaria.

The official also said that he was brought to the CID headquarters in Dhaka for questioning.

CID and police said Hefazat’s violence in several parts of the country, including Brahmanbaria, resulted in loss of government property and deaths.