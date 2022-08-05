The two leaders were killed in police firing: BNP

BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) has declared a three days of mourning and six days of rallies in protest of police opening fire at a party programme in Bhola and the 'killing' of two of its leaders. The party leaders claim that Sunday's programme at Bhola had been peaceful. The leaders and activists of the party were not armed, the police were carrying firearms. It was in police firing that Swechchhasebok Dal leader Abdur Rahim Matabbor and Chhatra Dal leader Nure Alam were killed.

Leaders of the BNP made these claims at the gathering held in Dhaka prior to the janaza (funeral rites) of the Chhatra Dal leader and at the protest rallies in Bhola and Barishal.

At the janaza in Dhaka, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir declared a mourning programme from 5 to7 August. Black flags will be hoisted and the party flag will fly half-mast at the party offices all over the country during this programme. Rallies will be held in Dhaka by Chhatra Dal on 6 August, Krishak Dal on 7 August, Jubo Dal on 8 August, Sramik Dal on 10 August, Mahila Dal on 11 August and Swechchhasebok Dal on 12 August.