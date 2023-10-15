We don’t go to foreigners, they come to us: Foreign Minister

Momen said the government wants all the people to cast their votes and the election be an inclusive one.

Asked about the remarks of foreigners on the election in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said, "People from different countries came here for bilateral talks. Some of them bring up the issue of the election during the discussion. And it becomes a hot topic for you. They (foreigners) enjoy that Bangladeshi media entertains them. That's why they enjoy the privilege."

He said the foreigners don’t get any importance in other countries but journalists of Bangladesh provoke them.

In reply to a question as to if the government welcomes the suggestions of the US pre-election assessment mission, the foreign minister said, "We have nothing to say, nothing positive or negative, over it. What they said is their headache."