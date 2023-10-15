We don’t go to foreigners, they come to us: Foreign Minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said Bangladesh does not go to the foreigners, rather the foreigners come to this country.
“We don’t go to the foreigners, rather they come to us. They come and make requests to us. See, how many people from the US are coming to us,” the minister said while talking to newspersons at foreign ministry today, Sunday.
The minister went on saying about the US officials coming to Bangladesh, “We don’t go, rather they came to our mission to meet us. We don’t go to their house, They have come to our office.”
About the five suggestions put forward by the US pre-election assessment mission following its recent Bangladesh visit, the minister said, “They have given their statement and we welcome it. We are always engaged in dialogues with different political parties. We don’t have any objection to it. They can even hold dialogues if they want. We’ve formed an independent commission, which they spoke of. So, we don’t have any objection over it.”
Momen said the government wants all the people to cast their votes and the election be an inclusive one.
Asked about the remarks of foreigners on the election in Bangladesh, the foreign minister said, "People from different countries came here for bilateral talks. Some of them bring up the issue of the election during the discussion. And it becomes a hot topic for you. They (foreigners) enjoy that Bangladeshi media entertains them. That's why they enjoy the privilege."
He said the foreigners don’t get any importance in other countries but journalists of Bangladesh provoke them.
In reply to a question as to if the government welcomes the suggestions of the US pre-election assessment mission, the foreign minister said, "We have nothing to say, nothing positive or negative, over it. What they said is their headache."