BNP has run out of breath: Hasan

Hasan also compared BNP to an old car, saying, just as old, immobile cars have trouble starting the engine and needs a few tries, BNP is having to announce their programmes after an interval of few days.
About preparation for the next general elections, he said, AL goes to people round the year and stands beside them.
“We have been with the people for the last 14 years. We did so in the past too and will do in the coming days as well,” he said.
The AL joint general secretary said during the coronavirus pandemic, AL stood by the people with foods and Covid-19 protective equipment.
While doing the task, many AL leaders and workers were infected with coronavirus and many of them lost their lives, he mentioned.
Noting that BNP were nowhere to be seen during the pandemic, he said Awami League always stayed beside the people during cyclones, floods and other crises and will do so in future too.
Hasan said BNP appears during elections like migratory birds. Then it eats and becomes fat and disappears later, he added.
He said the public rally of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina will witness a massive gathering as enthusiasm is palpable among the people and leaders and workers of AL of Rajshahi division ahead of the PM’s visit to the divisional city.
He hoped that Rajshahi city will turn into a sea of people as all of Rajshahi is eagerly waiting to welcome Sheikh Hasina.
Hasan, who is tasked with overseeing organisational activities in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions as joint general secretary of AL, reached Rajshahi on Friday afternoon.
He visited the rally venue at Rajshahi madrasah ground along with central and local leaders and workers.
AL presidium member and Rajshahi city mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, lawmaker Mohammad Ayen Uddin, central committee member Begum Akhter Jahan, Rajshahi city unit AL general secretary Dablu Sarker, district unit acting president Anil Sarker and general secretary Abdul Wadud Dara were present, among others.