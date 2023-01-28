BNP has run out of breath: Hasan

Information and broadcasting minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud on Friday said BNP has run out of breath and hence have opted for a road march programme, reports news agency BSS.

He said this while replying to journalists after visiting Rajshahi Madrasah Ground before Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s public rally at the venue on 29 January.

“Just like how a person cannot run when he or she feels shortness of breath, BNP have chosen a road march programme after running out of breath,” he said.