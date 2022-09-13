Outline of simultaneous movement to be finalised soon: Fakhrul

In response to a question regarding the outline, the BNP secretary general said, "We have been saying that this government must resign for a free, fair and acceptable election."
"This parliament must be dissolved and power should be transferred to a neutral government which will form a new election commission. This is our main thing."
The BNP secretary general said, "Apart from that, our leader Tarique Rahman said that after the election, a national government will be formed comprising of all the agitating parties. The main reason for this is that it would not be logical to unilaterally carry out reforms of wounds created in the state system by Awami League. For that reason, we want to include other parties. We have jointly discussed with them that we will take decisions on the state organs including the judiciary, administration, parliament and media on the basis of consensus. That's why we have thought about the idea of national government."
Simultaneous movement
Mentioning that the door is open for all parties in the simultaneous movement, the BNP secretary general said, "Our road is open. We have made it clear that any political party, individual, organisation - who will agitate against this authoritarian government, to restore democracy, to bring back voting rights, we will launch simultaneous movement with them."
Responding to a question, Fakhrul said, “ We have not held any formal discussion with Jatiya Party yet.”
When asked whether there was a discussion with Jamaat-e-Islami and about the statement made by Jamaat Ameer about not being in the 20-party alliance, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "I have discussed this with you before."
"They (Jamaat) also gave a little speech. We are talking about simultaneous movement now. This must be clearly understood. All parties will launch movement from their respective positions. This is what we are talking about.”
Referring to the incidents of police attacks on BNP programmes at various places, Fakhrul said, "You should carefully observe that these incidents are not happening everywhere or not all the police are doing these incidents." Some over enthusiastic officers in some places are causing such incidents.”
Fakhrul said, “Police are our state organisation. We never treat them as opponents. We also think they will fulfill their constitutional responsibilities. But when government breaches constitution and human rights by deploying police just to hold on to power illegally, then the things obviously come up in front of the public. Currently, RAB faces sanction due to human rights violations."
BNP secretary general said, "If so, then as a responsible leader of a responsible political party, it is my responsibility and duty to make the state institutions aware of their responsibility and duty that you do not act under the illegal, unlawful orders of the government, because of which you may face the allegation of human rights breach again."
During the press conference, Fakhrul also talked about the extension of the contracts of quick rentals, price hike of medicines and law enforcement agencies.