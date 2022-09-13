Outline of simultaneous movement to be finalised soon: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the standing committee has decided to finalise the outline of the simultaneous movement with the political parties.

"We will present before the nation after finalising the outline of the movement soon," the BNP leader added.

Mirza Fakhrul made the disclosure at a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office on Tuesday afternoon.

A virtual meeting of the party's standing committee was held on Monday night where BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over it.