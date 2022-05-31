I have hooligans: AL nominee to contestants

Zaker said, “I am a man of the ruling party. I have the hooligans backed by the government. Haven’t there [some armed] licensed holders? Will they work for them (contestants) or will they work for me if I direct?”
A 39-second long video clip, containing his speech, went viral on Facebook where he also talked about the situation of the union. He claimed once, the Prembazaar area was a place of robbers.
Although Zaker Hossain got nomination from Awami-League (AL), two more ruling party men will vie the election. They are: Farhadul Alam Chowdhury and Mohammad Tarekur Rahman.
When asked, Zakir Hossain Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that he talked much on that day. He wanted to warn those who are threatening people that the administration will take strict action. But it [the threat] was a ‘slip of tongue’.
Upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and the returning officer Md Faisal Alam told Prothom Alo on Tuesday evening that a candidate cannot deliver such a speech. They are taking ‘action’ regarding the issue.