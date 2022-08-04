Fakhrul asks activists to wage strong movement

Taking a vow to take revenge for the murder of Noor-e- Alam and Abdur Rahim who were killed in police firing in Bhola, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the party rank and file to take to movement instated of shedding tears to save the nation from the 'fascist' rule of Awami League.

"No more crying, we have to wake up now holding back tears as the nation must be saved from the oppression of this horrible authoritarian fascist government,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks in a brief address prior to a namaz-e-Janaza of Bhola District unit Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal president Noor-e-Alam in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

Noor-e-Alam who sustained bullet wounds during a clash between police and BNP activists on Sunday in Bhola, died at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the incident to two.