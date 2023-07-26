Awami League: Police suggest 2 rally venues for 3 associated bodies

After suggesting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to hold a rally in Golapbagh, police have recommended two alternative venues for the rally of Awami League’s three associated bodies – Juba League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League.
The venues that police recommended are Dhaka University’s Gymnasium ground or Mahangar Natya Mancha.
A responsible police official told Prothom Alo at 6:00pm on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Juba League sources said if BNP gets permission for rally in Golapbagh, Juba League is ready to hold its rally on an alternative venue and they prefer the Dhaka University’s Gymnasium ground.
A youth rally of Juba League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League is scheduled to be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on 27 July while BNP wants to held a rally in Naya Paltan or Suhrawardy Udyan on the same day.
BNP announced at a youth rally in Suhrawardy Udyan on Monday that the party will hold a rally in Dhaka on 27 July.
According to sources, BNP may give the government a deadline for a poll-time neutral government from its 27 July rally.
The youth rally of Juba League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League is scheduled to be held on 24 July, the rally war deferred after the announcement of the BNP’s rally.
Now both sides will hold their rallies in Dhaka on the same day.