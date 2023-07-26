Awami League: Police suggest 2 rally venues for 3 associated bodies

After suggesting the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to hold a rally in Golapbagh, police have recommended two alternative venues for the rally of Awami League’s three associated bodies – Juba League, Swechhasebak League and Chhatra League.

The venues that police recommended are Dhaka University’s Gymnasium ground or Mahangar Natya Mancha.

A responsible police official told Prothom Alo at 6:00pm on Wednesday.