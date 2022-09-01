BNP man killed, over 100 injured after clashes with police in different districts

Fakhrul said police and the activists of the ruling party have injured scores of leaders and activists of BNP and associate bodies while many others were arrested from around the country to stop the movement.
The government would not succeed in quelling the struggle to get back democracy resorting to killing, disappearing and attacking, he added.
Shaon Mahmud alias Akash, an activist of Jubo Dal’s Enayetnagar unit in Narayanganj sadar upazila, was killed in clash between the police and BNP men in Narayanganj city.
Shaon, from East Gopalnagar area in Boktabali union, would work as welding mechanic at a shop in Fatullah’s Enayetnagar.
Sheikh Farhad, resident medical officer of Narayanganj General Hospital, confirmed the death to Prothom Alo, saying that Shaon was taken to the hospital with bullet wounds after his death.
The 26 other bullet-hit people were also admitted at the same hospital. All of them were shifted to Dhaka after primary treatment at the hospital.
The bullet-hit persons are Shahin, 40, Jahangir, 30, Raj, 26, Sharif, 25, Younus, 43, Sagar,22, Abdus Salam, 60, Md Aktar, 52, Munna, 18, Kadir, 27, Shariful Islam, 19, Shahnaz, 50, Sabuj, 34, Momen, 55, Shihab, 25, Shamsul Haque, 50, Shilpi, 40, Ibrahim, 25, Tajul Islam, 30, Ashraful, 32, Sowad Hossain, 30, Ujjal Bhowmik, 28, Mintu, 28, Sajib, 18, Nasir, 40, Goutam Saha, 33.
Morevoer, Ayesha Sultana, 18, Lamiya, 15 and Umme Hani, 14, were injured in tear shell fired by the police.
In Manikganj, some 25 BNP activists, three policemen and two journalists sustained injuries during a clash between police and BNP men.
As many as 25 activists of BNP and its associate bodies were injured during the clash.
The clash took place in Khalpar area at around 11:00am on Thursday.
The injured policemen include officer-in-charge of Sadar police station Abdur Rouf Sarkar.
BNP said police detained five of its activists.
Police and BNP sources said district unit BNP organised a discussion meeting and doa mahfil marking the 44th founding anniversary of the party.
BNP men were heading towards the party office from South Seora area around 10:45am. An altercation ensued as police intercepted the BNP men at Khalpar area. Police charged baton as BNP men tried to advance defying police.
Police at that point chased the BNP men while BNP activists started hurling brickbats to them. OC Abdur Rouf, constables Sakhawat Hossain and Md Shahin and Independent Television correspondent RS Manjur Rahman and Banglanews24.com correspondent Sajedur Rahman were injured during the clash.
District unit BNP general secretary SA Jinnah Kabir said three among the 25 injured are in critical condition.
In Sirajganj, 25 persons including policemen were injured as BNP men clashed with police at Nabadwip Pul area on Thursday morning.
Two bullet-hit leaders of Chhatra Dal were sent to Dhaka for better treatment.
Police and witnesses said BNP was holding a rally marking the founding anniversary of the party. The chase and counter chase continued between the police and BNP men for around an hour.
Police fired tear gas shell to bring the situation under control.
BNP Sirajganj district unit’s organising secretary Mirza Mostafa Jaman said, “BNP was holding a peaceful programme marking the anniversary. At one point, we heard that Awami League men attacked BNP men from Dattabari road area. Tension broke out due to the news and a clash ensued with police. Police fired bullet from shot gun which injures at least 20 leaders and activists. Two Chhatra Dal leaders sustained bullet injuries in their eyes have been sent to Dhaka.”
Additional superintendent of Sirajganj police Jashim Uddin said attacked police in Nabadwip area and police fired from shot gun to disperse them.
Five policemen were injured during the clash, he added.
In Netrokona, at least 35 including an additional superintendent of police were injured in clash between BNP men and police.
The clash took place Chotobazar area in the town at around 10 in the morning.
Police and witnesses said a BNP rally marking the founding anniversary created a traffic gridlock in the city. Clash ensued as police asked the BNP men to clear away from the road adjacent to the party office.
Additional SP of police Mohammad Fakruzzaman Jewel, additional SP Mursheda Khatun and 13 other policemen were injured during the clash.
The injured BNP men include district Jubo Dal’s joint-convener Sujan Chowdhury, Netrokona Government College Chhatra Dal’s convener Habibur Rahman, pourashava Chhatra Dal’s vice president Bappi.
18 including policemen were injured in another clash between Awami League and BNP men clashed in the district’s Madan upazila.
The clash took place at Shahpur Eidgah ground area in Changaon area under the upazila on Thursday.
Police and locals said BNP men thronged Eidgah ground to participate in their pre-scheduled rally protesting against the price hike of fuel and essential commodities and the killing of two BNP leaders allegedly by police firing in Bhola.
The tension broke out at around 12 noon as Awami League men, too, gathered in the area.
As police went to the area, BNP men started hurling brickbats to them. Later the AL men chased BNP activists.
Madan police station’s officer-in-charge Mohammad Ferdous Alam, assistant sub inspection Khorshed Alam, constable Ajijul Islam, AL activists Shariful Islam, Ripon Mia, Bulbul Ahmed, Rokon Mia, Anowar Hossain, Mosharraf Hossain and Sagar Mia were admitted to Madan health complex.