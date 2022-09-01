BNP man killed, over 100 injured after clashes with police in different districts

One Jubo Dal activist was killed and 26 people including women-passersby were bullet hit as BNP men clashed with police for one and half hours in Narayanganj.

Over 100 others including policemen and journalists were injured as BNP men clashed with police and Awami League activists in three other districts on Thursday.

The BNP rallies came under attack as the party’s different units brought out rally marking the party’s 44th founding anniversary and protesting the price hikes.

30 including three policemen and two journalists were injured in Manikganj, 25 including cops injured in Sirajganj, 53 including an assistant superintendent of police injured in Netrokona Sadar and Madan upazilas.

A shop of Jubo Dal leader was looted at Golakandail area in Narayanganj’s Rupganj while Kayetpara union BNP secretary’s house was vandalised in the same upazila.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir condemned the killing of Jubo Dal activist in Narayanganj.

The BNP leader, after placing wreath at the grave of party’s founder former president Ziaur Rahman’s grave, said the government is trying to quell the ongoing movement protesting price hike using force.