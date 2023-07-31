Jamaat denied permission for Tuesday's rally in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday announced it would hold a rally at the south gate of the capital’s Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Tuesday, but the police denied the party permission to hold the gathering.
The Islamist party announced its rally for Tuesday in a statement sent to the media after a press conference organised by the party’s Dhaka city south and north units in Dhaka on Monday.
Jamaat announced the rally demanding the formation of a caretaker government, the release of its leaders and activists including the party amir Shafiqur Rahman and Islamic scholars, and controlling the price of hike of essentials.
At the press conference, Jamaat’s Dhaka city south amir Nurul Islam Bulbul read out a written statement while central executive council member Mobarak Hossain and Dhaka city north acting amir Abdur Rahman were present.
Nurul Islam Bulbul said the spontaneous participation of thousands of people in the peaceful procession brought out by Jamaat proved the people’s support to the party and all preparations have been completed for the rally.
The party informed police about its rally on 24 July. The next, they emailed and sent a letter to the DMP commissioner.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq, however, told Prothom Alo on Monday night, “We are not allowing Jamaat to hold the rally.”
18 arrested
Law enforcement agencies arrested 18 leaders and activists of Jamaat from Meherpur sadar and Shibpur upazila in Narsingdi from a protest rally and procession, said leaders of the party.
Meherpur district Jamaat amir Tajul Islam said sadar police detained 12 leaders and activists of the party from a protest rally in Amjhupi Bazar area in the upazila on Sunday afternoon.
Meherpur sadar police station officer-in-charge Saiful Islam declined that claiming that police detained he Jamaat men when they gathered to plan an act of sabotage.
Detective Branch of police detained six Jamaat leaders and activists from Trimohoni area in Shibpur upazila of Narsingdi on Sunday afternoon.
District DB officer-in-charge Khokon Chandra Sarker said about recovering 15 hand grenades from their possession.
District Jamaat amir Musleh Uddin, however, said police made up the story of recovering bombs after detaining them from a peaceful procession.
(Meherpur and Narsingdi correspondents helped in collection of information for the report)