Inquiry into irregularities begin Wednesday

Inquiries begin on Wednesday into allegations of irregularities in the by-elections to the post of Charbhadrashan upazila parishad chairman in Faridpur. A three-member inquiry committee will begin this task at the conference room of the Faridpur Circuit House. The committee, from 10:30am till 4:00pm, will hear the testimony in seven phases, of those who had been on duty in the election and other relevant persons.

The election commission took initiative to form the three-member inquiry committee following allegations of irregularities in the by-polls. The election took place on 10 October. The election commission has not published the election gazette as yet.