A Dhaka court has issued an order to send former mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka's son and BNP leader Ishraque Hossain to jail after his arrest in a case filed over sabotage with the Motijheel police station.

Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) on Wednesday passed the order.

Ishraque's lawyer Touhidul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

*More to follow...