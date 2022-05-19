It was a death threat to Khaleda Zia: Mirza Fakhrul

Terming the remark as ‘unthinkable’, the BNP secretary general said, "Those of us who have been involved in politics for a long time, cannot even think that the person holding the position of the prime minister of a country, no matter how they came to power; can say something non-political and indecent like this, threatening an opposition political leader.”

Highlighting the issue of Nobel Prize winner Dr Muhammad Yunus, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “She said Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is one of the most respected scholars of the world, should be plunged twice into the Padma River. It is unthinkable and unimaginable, what mentality…! Awami League is pushing Bangladesh’s politics towards utter conflict and violence."