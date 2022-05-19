Politics

It was a death threat to Khaleda Zia: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged there was a ‘death’ threat towards the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in the remark made by prime minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday, Wednesday, while addressing an Awami-League (AL) discussion.

The general secretary came up with the allegation on Thursday in a meeting at the BNP office in Syedpur of Nilphamari.

Mirza Fakhrul told BNP leaders and activists that "Yesterday you all heard a remark of AL president, who is also discharging the duty of prime minister. It is beyond our imagination that she can utter such indecent and non-political words. There was a ‘death’ threat towards the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia in her speech. What has she said? She said to take Khaleda Zia to Padma Bridge and shove her into the river."

Terming the remark as ‘unthinkable’, the BNP secretary general said, "Those of us who have been involved in politics for a long time, cannot even think that the person holding the position of the prime minister of a country, no matter how they came to power; can say something non-political and indecent like this, threatening an opposition political leader.”

Highlighting the issue of Nobel Prize winner Dr Muhammad Yunus, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “She said Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, who is one of the most respected scholars of the world, should be plunged twice into the Padma River. It is unthinkable and unimaginable, what mentality…! Awami League is pushing Bangladesh’s politics towards utter conflict and violence."

