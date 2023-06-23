BNP, Jamaat will destroy the country: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday vowed to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen.

“Let’s take an oath on Awami League’s founding anniversary occasion to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” said Sheikh Hasina, also president of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL).

She made the remarks after paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on AL’s 74th founding anniversary, by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, in the morning.