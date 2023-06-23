BNP, Jamaat will destroy the country: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday vowed to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen.
“Let’s take an oath on Awami League’s founding anniversary occasion to build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by changing the fate of the countrymen as dreamt by the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” said Sheikh Hasina, also president of ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL).
She made the remarks after paying homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on AL’s 74th founding anniversary, by placing a wreath at his portrait at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, in the morning.
The prime minister urged the countrymen and her party leaders and activists to remain alert about the “terrorist organisations” Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as they are out to destroy Bangladesh.
“BNP and Jamaat does not believe in the independence of the country. They will destroy the country. So, I urge you all to remain alert against the parties,” she said.
Outlining massive socio-economic development of the country, she said, “The fortune of the countrymen is changed whenever Awami League is in power.”
The prime minister further said the countrymen voted the AL to power by casting their votes to its election symbol “Boat” in 2008, 2014 and 2018 elections and the AL has made massive developments in Bangladesh in the last 14 and a half years since 2009.
“During the period of 2009-2023, we have reduced poverty rate to 18 per cent from 41 per cent while hardcore poverty rate decreased to five per cent from over 25 per cent,” she said.
The literacy rate has increased while the mortality rate of the mother and children has decreased and the life expectancy rate of the countrymen has also increased, she said.
The AL has made the country self-sufficient in food production, reached electricity and healthcare services at every doorstep, ensured socio-economic advancement at grassroots level, turned the country into a Digital Bangladesh and reached internet connection in the rural areas, she continued.
“The country will be developed further if the Awami League stays in power. The AL will transform the country into a Smart Bangladesh by 2041,” she said.
Bangladesh has been playing a pivotal role in every sector including agriculture, science and health and thus achieved dignity on the world stage.
“The world which earlier showed sympathy to Bangladesh, now honours Bangladesh. This honour was achieved by the Awami League,” she said.
She said Bangladesh has become a role model for development by constructing the Padma Bridge with its own finance.
The prime minister also said the AL has been struggling for establishing people’s rights since its inception from 23 June in 1949.
“Awami League is the only party which thinks for the welfare of the people,” she said.