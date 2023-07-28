Peace rally of 3 AL fronts: Stage set at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Three affiliated organisations of Awami League -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Chhatra League -- have prepared the stage for a peace rally to denounce the alleged killings, conspiracies, and disorder linked to BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.
The setup for the rally was observed near the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital today (Friday) at around 11:15 am.
A portion of the road from Gulistan's zero point to the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, extending to the Hall Market junction in Gulistan, has been closed to facilitate the rally.
Despite the closure, traffic continues to flow on the other side of the road adjacent to the mosque. The rally's main stage has been erected at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.
Significantly, there is substantial police presence near the stage area, accompanied by law and order forces and armored vehicles in the vicinity of the Awami League's rally.