Peace rally of 3 AL fronts: Stage set at Baitul Mukarram south gate

Three affiliated organisations of Awami League -- Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, and Chhatra League -- have prepared the stage for a peace rally to denounce the alleged killings, conspiracies, and disorder linked to BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The setup for the rally was observed near the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque in the capital today (Friday) at around 11:15 am.

A portion of the road from Gulistan's zero point to the south gate of Baitul Mukarram, extending to the Hall Market junction in Gulistan, has been closed to facilitate the rally.