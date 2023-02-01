Mashiur, Mosharraf, Shirin Sharmin on top of discussion

There are three names under consideration for the next president of the country and they are - Mashiur Rahman, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and engineer Mosharraf Hossain.

Sources at the policy making level of Awami League have confirmed this.

A relevant source says the presidential candidate from the ruling Awami League can be chosen by next week. The Awami League has the majority in the parliament. Therefore, it is certain that the Awami League nominated candidate will be the next president.

Names of more than a dozen persons were under consideration for the post of president in the last few months. Top among those names were Mashiur Rahman, Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Anisul Haque and justice Khairul Haque.