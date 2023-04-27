BNP doesn’t participate in election fearing defeat: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said how the BNP-Jamaat clique will take part in the election as they burned people to death and want no development of the masses and most importantly fear defeat in polls.

"Many people say there is no democracy in Bangladesh and the BNP doesn’t take part in the elections. With which face the BNP will participate in the election as the BNP-Jamaat led 20-party alliance got 29 seats in the general election of 2008 and no question was raised about fairness. They are 20 parties, but they got only 29 seats and they later bagged one more seat in by election," she said.

The BNP-Jammat alliance boycotted the general polls of 2014 in fear of defeat, she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while speaking at a civic reception accorded to her by the expatriate Bangladeshis living in Japan at The Westin Tokyo.