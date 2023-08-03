Jamaat denied permission for Friday’s rally: DMP

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday rejected the application of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Friday, said DMP commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq.

On 1 August, the party sent a letter to the DMP Commissioner seeking permission to hold the rally. A group of the party leaders led by Abdur Razzak submitted the letter.

“We failed to hold our scheduled rally on 1 August as we did not get any permission from the authorities. So, we have decided to hold a rally on Friday at 2:30 pm at Suhrawardy Udyan. We hope we’ll get…assistance from the police,” said Razzak while talking to reporters after submitting the letter.