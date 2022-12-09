BNP to disclose decision at 3pm

A press conference has been called at the party’s Gulshan office at 3 pm to inform people about the party’s decisions regarding the overall situation that has emerged.

The party source also said the standing committee has taken a decision in principle that will not move anywhere else except the heartland of Dhaka, that is Arambagh, Motijheel, Kamalapur and Golapbagh, though not Naya Paltan.

Speaking about this to Prothom Alo, standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said, “This is now a matter of the government. We are waiting for the signal of the government. We will hold rally if the government permits or not. But the rally venue must be in Dhaka.”