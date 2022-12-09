BNP to disclose decision at 3pm

A press conference has been called at the party’s Gulshan office at 3 pm to inform people about the party’s decisions regarding the overall situation that has emerged.
The party source also said the standing committee has taken a decision in principle that will not move anywhere else except the heartland of Dhaka, that is Arambagh, Motijheel, Kamalapur and Golapbagh, though not Naya Paltan.
Speaking about this to Prothom Alo, standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said, “This is now a matter of the government. We are waiting for the signal of the government. We will hold rally if the government permits or not. But the rally venue must be in Dhaka.”
All the members of the standing committee except the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas took part in the meeting. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas are in custody of DB police.
Party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman presided over the meeting.
A debate has been going on for nearly two weeks over the venue of BNP’s Dhaka division rally, scheduled to be held on 10 December. BNP assigned the task of reaching a consensus on this to the party’s central publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury.
But the ways of discussion was shut when police detained him from the party’s headquarters at Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon. BNP once opened the discussion by sending a five-member delegation to the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
But a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police detained the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir from his Uttara residence and standing committee member Mirza Abbas from his Shahjahanpur residence at around 3:15 am Friday. Newspersons were informed that the two leaders are being interrogated at DB office.
In this emerging situation, BNP standing committee, the policy-making body, convened an emergency meeting.
It was not finalised in the discussion between the DMP commissioner and the BNP delegation, whether the rally would be held at Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mohammad Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur or the Government Bangla College ground in Mirpur.
However, speaking to media at around 11:30 am today, DB chief Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said if BNP is to hold a rally, it must do so in the Government Bangla College ground in Mirpur as Kamalapur stadium was not suitable for a rally.
BNP announced mass rallies in 10 divisional cities around three months ago. As part of this, the party organised nine rallies and filed a written application with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner on 13 and 20 November seeking permission to organise a rally at Naya Paltan in the capital city.
The party, however, is yet to get a venue for the rally.