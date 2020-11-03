Jail Killing Day being observed today

The nation is observing the Jail Killing Day today, Tuesday with due solemnity.

On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as the acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as the prime minister, Mansur Ali as the finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.