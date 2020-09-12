JaPa picks candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls

Jatiya Party on Saturday announced the names of its candidates for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections, reports UNB.
The party nominated its presidium member Mir Abdus Sabur Asud and its Raninagar upazila unit president Kazi Golam Kabir as the candidates of 'Plough' in the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections respectively, said a party press release.
JaPa's nomination board, led by its chairman GM Quader, picked the two candidates after taking interviews of the aspirants who submitted their nomination papers aiming to contest the by-polls.
On 7 September, Awami League picked Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and Mohammad Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon-6 as its candidates.
BNP is also expected to announce the names of its candidates for the by-election in the evening.
The Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 parliamentary seats fell vacant following the death of Awami League MPs Habibur Rahman Molla and Israfil Alam respectively.
According to a schedule declared by the election commission on 3 September, the by-elections to the two vacant seats will be held on 17 October.
While taking the interviews, JaPa chairman GM Quader said their party will remain there in the race till the last minute to ensure the victories of its candidates.
"People are eagerly waiting for casting votes for the plough symbol of Pallibandhu. Therefore, the Jatiya Party will be there in the elections with all its strength for victories. Every leader and activist of Jatiya Party will fight for ensuring the victory of its candidates," he said.