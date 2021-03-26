Jatiya Party leaders to meet Modi

The leaders of the opposition in parliament, Jatiya Party (JaPa), are going to meet the visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

The JaPa leaders have an appointment with Modi at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka at 1:00pm on Friday, party sources said.

The personal secretary to the opposition leader Raushan Ershad, Mamum Hasan told newspersons that a four-member JaPa delegation will pay a courtesy call on Modi.

Opposition leader in parliament Raushan Ershad, deputy opposition leader and JaPa chairman GM Quader, JaPa co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader and secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu will be in the delegation, he added.

Ruhul Amin Howlader told the newspersons that they will discussion with Modi on various bilateral issues including equal share of trans-boundary river waters, Tessta water sharing treaty and trade deficit between Bangladesh and India.