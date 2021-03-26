Jatiya Party leaders to meet Modi

The leaders of the opposition in parliament, Jatiya Party (JaPa), are going to meet the visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
The JaPa leaders have an appointment with Modi at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka at 1:00pm on Friday, party sources said.
The personal secretary to the opposition leader Raushan Ershad, Mamum Hasan told newspersons that a four-member JaPa delegation will pay a courtesy call on Modi.
Opposition leader in parliament Raushan Ershad, deputy opposition leader and JaPa chairman GM Quader, JaPa co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader and secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu will be in the delegation, he added.
Ruhul Amin Howlader told the newspersons that they will discussion with Modi on various bilateral issues including equal share of trans-boundary river waters, Tessta water sharing treaty and trade deficit between Bangladesh and India.
Earlier in the day, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on a two-day state visit to attend the celebration programme of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
He arrived Dhaka by a special flight at 10:30am. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina welcomed him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka. A red carpet was rolled out at the airport to welcome him. Modi was be given Guard of Honour at the airport as well.
After the formalities at the airport, Modi went to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay rich tributes to the heroic martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh by placing a wreath. Shortly afterwards, he visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
In the afternoon, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will call on the Indian premier at Hotel Sonargaon.
Later, the Indian prime minister will join the celebration programme marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence Day as guest of honor at the National Parade Square. In the evening, Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the ‘Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum’ jointly with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.
He will attend a state banquet arranged in his honour by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.
In the morning of the second day of his visit on Saturday, Narendra Modi will visit the Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj to pay homage to Bangabandhu.
He is scheduled to visit the Orakandi temple in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj and the Jessoreswari Devi Temple in Ishwaripur of Shyamnagar in Satkhira district.
In the afternoon, he will hold a bilateral meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister’s Office. At the same time, in the presence of the prime ministers of the two countries, various MoUs will be inked and a number of projects inaugurated virtually.
Later, the Indian premier will meet president M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban.
Narendra Modi will leave Dhaka for New Delhi in the evening on 27 March.