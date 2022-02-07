JCD activists clash with police in city, 20 injured

At least 20 people were injured, including five law enforcers, in a clash between the activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and police in the city’s Nayapaltan area on Sunday evening, UNB reports.

The trouble began around 6:00pm as a group of JCD activists brought out a procession in front of BNP’s Nayapaltan central office and put a barricade on the road there around 6:30pm.

As police obstructed the JCD men, they engaged in an altercation with the law enforcers, witnesses said.