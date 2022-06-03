JCD enters DU campus after 12 days

On the flip side, the JCD men, led by its central senior joint secretary Rakibul Islam, DU unit convener Aktar Hossain, and member secretary Aman Ullah Aman, took position in Dhaka Medical College’s outdoor area.
They greeted the examinees with flower sticks and pens when they were leaving the campus after attending examination at Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban.
The JCD men left the campus after staying there for 15 minutes. During their stay on the campus, they did not chant any slogan against the government or their rival student front.
They faced no obstruction from the BCL, but claimed that an environment of fear still prevails on the campus.
Several witnesses told Prothom Alo that the police obstructed the JCD men when they were marching towards Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban. The JCD men were told that there is a restriction from the authorities on presenting flowers and pens to the examinees.
However, the issue was settled there after a phone conversation between a JCD leader and the DU proctor.
Later, they presented pens and flower sticks to the students at the entrance of Qazi Motahar Hossain Bhaban. They also invited the admission seekers to join JCD.
Talking to media in front of the emergency ward of DMCH, JCD leader Aman Ullah Aman said an environment of fear has been created on the campus.
"We must come to the campus to practice our rights, no matter how frightful the environment is. We have tried so that no undesirable incident takes place here. We also hope that the BCL will come out of their armed position," he said.