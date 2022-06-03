JCD enters DU campus after 12 days

Leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student wing of the main opposition BNP, have entered the Dhaka University campus marking the “C” unit admission test on Friday.

After being beaten up and driven out of the campus by Chhatra League (BCL) men, they refrained from holding any political event on the campus for 12 days.

The intake test came as a boon for the JCD men as they entered the campus in the morning without facing any hindrance from the BCL men.

Students, aspiring to enroll in the bachelor programmes under the faculty of business studies at DU, sat in the examination from 11:00am to 12:00pm.

The BCL, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, conducted different voluntary activities on the campus to help the examinees.