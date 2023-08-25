Awami League holds peace rally in Bangabandhu Avenue

Ruling Awami League has held a peace rally on the premises of its headquarters in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue area, protesting ‘terrorism’ of Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
The rally commenced at 3:40 pm, with a significant turnout of leaders and activists from different units of Dhaka city. Senior leaders took position on the stage.
The programme was scheduled to start at 3:00 pm, but it was delayed due to rain. The party’s Dhaka city south unit organised the rally, protesting alleged terrorism, militancy, anarchi, ill-politics, and anti-state conspiracies by BNP and Jamaat.
Awami League general secretary and bridges minister Obaidul Qauder will address the event as the chief guest.