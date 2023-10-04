Quader lies about ‘clandestine’ understating with US: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday trashed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader’s comment about a ‘clandestine’ understating with the US, saying the Awami League leaders are big liars.

“They (AL) have become so much scared and puzzled that their general secretary has said there’s no fear as an understanding (with the US) has been reached behind the scenes. It means you admitted that you were afraid for so long,” he said.

Speaking at a convention of professionals, the BNP leader said Obaidul Quader talked about understanding with the US. “There’re very few liars like you in the world. No big liars like you can be found in the world. You have outshined Goebbels.”

He recalled that foreign minister AK Abdul Momen earlier falsely claimed that the prime minister had discussions and a meeting with the US president during the G-20 summit in India. “We all know how they ran after (Biden) to take pictures.”