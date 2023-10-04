Quader lies about ‘clandestine’ understating with US: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday trashed his ruling party counterpart Obaidul Quader’s comment about a ‘clandestine’ understating with the US, saying the Awami League leaders are big liars.
“They (AL) have become so much scared and puzzled that their general secretary has said there’s no fear as an understanding (with the US) has been reached behind the scenes. It means you admitted that you were afraid for so long,” he said.
Speaking at a convention of professionals, the BNP leader said Obaidul Quader talked about understanding with the US. “There’re very few liars like you in the world. No big liars like you can be found in the world. You have outshined Goebbels.”
He recalled that foreign minister AK Abdul Momen earlier falsely claimed that the prime minister had discussions and a meeting with the US president during the G-20 summit in India. “We all know how they ran after (Biden) to take pictures.”
“The AL general secretary also said Delhi is there, so are we. I want to ask him what he meant. Has Delhi told you to continue your misdeeds and there’s no need for an election? Has Delhi told you to announce the election by force? Then, make it clear,” Fakhrul said.
Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad and Ganotantrik Peshajibi Oikya Parishad arranged the programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and the resignation of the current government and holding the next polls under a non-partisan and neutral caretaker government.
Organisers said that more than 1,500 representatives of various professions, including teachers, physicians, engineers, lawyers, agriculturists and cultural workers, from all over the country participated in the convention.
Fakhrul said they have been carrying out their movement with peaceful programmes, but it doesn’t mean they will not hit back if they are attacked.
The BNP leader called upon the professionals to reach out to people and encourage them to take to the streets to restore their voting rights and hold the next election under a non-party-neutral government.
Fakhrul slammed prime minister Sheikh Hasina for her ‘indecent’ comments in London on Khaleda Zia, saying it has exposed the fact that everything happens in this country on her orders and instructions.
“Her (PM’s) comment on ousting Khaleda Zia from her cantonment house has clearly manifested that there’s no need for the judiciary in this country and there’s no need for the decision of the Cantonment Board as her decision is enough,” he said.
The BNP leader said the PM’s comments on Khaleda also exposed her political vengeance and serious arrogance.
“She thinks this country is her paternal property and she is all in all….she also thinks she has become matchless. There’s no one but she in the country. So, what is the use of so many dramas, loss of lives, tortures and so much torture…you may proclaim that I am now the empress,” he said.
The BNP leader said the country is now under the grip of a terrible fascist regime. “This regime is illegal as it is not elected by people’s votes in any election. They usurped power by unlawfully distorting the constitutions.”
He said the government making all-out efforts to hold another election like those in 2014 and 2018, but the country’s people and foreigners are the obstacles to it.
“The country’s people no longer want to see this regime in power. Besides, those who believe in democracy and want to give democracy an institutional shape across the globe don’t trust them (AL). They clearly said there was no election in 2014 and 2018 and they won’t accept the next election if it is not held in a fair and participatory manner,” Fakhrul said.
He said the ruling party has annulled the caretaker government system only to hang onto power.
The BNP leader said a scope for holding a credible election will only be created when this regime will step down by handing over power to a non-party caretaker government.