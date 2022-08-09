BNP welcomes Ganatantra Mancha

Welcoming the new political platform bringing seven political parties together, BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan said the emergence of an opposition alliance is a success for their party’s move to wage a united movement against the current government, UNB reports.

“We welcome the launch of Ganatantra Mancha. We have long been making the demands those they (new alliance) have mentioned,” he said on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters before a Doa Mahfil and discussion, the BNP leader said their party have been saying this regime has to resign and no election can be held under it.