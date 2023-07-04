Free and fair election not possible without neutral govt, BNP tells EU ambassador

A delegation of European Union is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka for the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.

Fakhrul said, "You certainly know that an expert team from the European Union will come next week. The expert team will hold meetings with political parties and the civil society members. We have discussed about the discussion with that team."

Newsmen told the BNP secretary general that you said the next election will not be free and fair without a neutral government and that has been proved in 2014 and 2018.

When asked about the European Union's statement in this regard, Mirza Fakhrul said, "They want a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh. More of their teams will come to explore that in the days to come. They will observe whether there is really any scope for holding a free and fair election."