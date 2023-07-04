Free and fair election not possible without neutral govt, BNP tells EU ambassador

Bangladesh National Party (BNP) has informed European Union ambassador in Dhaka Charles Whiteley that fair and free election is not possible without a neutral government.
The EU ambassador met BNP secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office on Tuesday afternoon.
After the one-hour meeting, speaking to newsmen, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "Discussions have been held on election, which you have speculated. The current situation of Bangladesh, what we are thinking and what we are doing have been discussed."
A delegation of European Union is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka for the upcoming national election in Bangladesh.
Fakhrul said, "You certainly know that an expert team from the European Union will come next week. The expert team will hold meetings with political parties and the civil society members. We have discussed about the discussion with that team."
Newsmen told the BNP secretary general that you said the next election will not be free and fair without a neutral government and that has been proved in 2014 and 2018.
When asked about the European Union's statement in this regard, Mirza Fakhrul said, "They want a free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh. More of their teams will come to explore that in the days to come. They will observe whether there is really any scope for holding a free and fair election."
When asked about BNP's talk with the EU ambassador, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We have clearly said given the situation in Bangladesh, it is not possible to hold an election under any government without a neutral government."
Asked whether amid the rigid stance between the government and the oppositions, is there any possibility of dialogue under the mediation of international quarters, Fakhrul said, "I cannot say anything right now on this as this was not discussed today. They wanted to know whether there is a situation for holding election and whether the election is possible under this government."