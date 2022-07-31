1 killed, 30 hurt as BNP, police clash in Bhola

A local activist of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was killed and 30 people including seven policemen were injured in a clash between BNP activists and police during the party’s protest rally at Kalinath Roy Bazar in Sadar upazila of Bhola district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahim, an activist of BNP.

As part of BNP’s demonstration programme in districts, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in the morning.