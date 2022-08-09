BNP to continue movement, wait for bigger ones

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) blames the government for the record hike in fuel oil price and simultaneous increase in prices of other essential commodities. BNP leaders think that Bangladesh’s present crisis did not stem from the global crisis of food and energy rather they attribute the country's economic crisis to unbridled corruption and siphoning off the money by the ruling class.

BNP leaders said they will remain vocal against the government on price hikes, and other issues such as enforced disappearance, killing and corruption of the government but would not throw any programmes like hartal or strike yet.

The BNP has chalked out a fresh two-day programme protesting against the fuel price hike and the killing of two leaders in Bhola. The party will organise a demonstration in front of its central office in Dhaka on 11 August and in every district and city office the following day. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme on Monday.