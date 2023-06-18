BNP wakes up and goes to foreign embassies to file complaints: Quader

When asked whether the country is looking towards the upcoming meeting between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden, the Awami League said, "We are not looking to anyone. We are looking to the people of Bangladesh. Foreign power can be a friend, but cannot help win in the elections. They (foreign powers) could be a development partner. [We] don’t think that they will take to power."

Obaidul Quader alleged BNP is planning to carry out vandalism and arson attacks as they did in 2013/14, adding BNP leaders are talking so much, but they don’t know that many of them are secretly preparing to contest the polls. Many parties are ready to participate in the elections.