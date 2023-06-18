BNP wakes up and goes to foreign embassies to file complaints: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday alleged the BNP leaders move to the foreign embassies to make complaints after waking up in the morning.
He said, "BNP leaders go to the American embassy after waking up in the morning to file complaints. Having failed to meet the secretary general of the United Nations (UN), Mirza Fakhrul (secretary general of BNP) talked to third tier officials. On the other hand, Awami League goes to the embassy on invitation. We don’t do politics by filing complaints against the country."
When asked whether the country is looking towards the upcoming meeting between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden, the Awami League said, "We are not looking to anyone. We are looking to the people of Bangladesh. Foreign power can be a friend, but cannot help win in the elections. They (foreign powers) could be a development partner. [We] don’t think that they will take to power."
Obaidul Quader alleged BNP is planning to carry out vandalism and arson attacks as they did in 2013/14, adding BNP leaders are talking so much, but they don’t know that many of them are secretly preparing to contest the polls. Many parties are ready to participate in the elections.
Replying to a question over low turnout in the local government elections, the general secretary said, "The national election is not far away. In recent city corporation elections, there are 50 per cent turnout recorded in Gazipur and 40 per cent to 45 per cent in Barishal and Khulna. So how do you (journalists) term the turnout low? The presence of voters in many developed countries in the world is as low as 30 per cent."