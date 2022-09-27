BNP trying to take political advantage: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is now making falsehood capitalising on the global fuel, power and economic crisis aiming to gain political interest.

Obaidul Quader also said, "The crisis is not only in Bangladesh but also in the whole world, rather BNP is trying to take political advantage capitalizing on the global fuel, power and economic crisis griped by Russia-Ukrine war."

The minister made these comments while attending a discussion marking the 76th birth anniversary of Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital.

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League arranged the discussion marking the birth anniversary of the prime minister.