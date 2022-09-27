Politics

Global crisis

BNP trying to take political advantage: Quader

BSS
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader File photo

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is now making falsehood capitalising on the global fuel, power and economic crisis aiming to gain political interest.

Obaidul Quader also said, "The crisis is not only in Bangladesh but also in the whole world, rather BNP is trying to take political advantage capitalizing on the global fuel, power and economic crisis griped by Russia-Ukrine war."

The minister made these comments while attending a discussion marking the 76th birth anniversary of Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina at Krishibid Institute Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital.

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League arranged the discussion marking the birth anniversary of the prime minister.

The whole world is now facing severe fuel and power crisis ultimately due to the influence of Russia-Ukraine war, he added.

Lauding the role of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader said, "None was the most honest, efficient and courageous leader in Bangladesh except Sheikh Hasina after the period of 1975."

Sheikh Hasina, also a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, never doing politics for the interest of her own fortune and happiness, said Quader, adding "Sheikh Hasina is doing politics for changing the lot of the people and materializing the dream of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

Sheikh Hasina is the most successful 'statesman' in the history of independent Bangladesh after the period of 75, he told the meeting.

Chaired by Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the programme was attended, among others, by noted journalist Ajoy Das Gupta and Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.

Jubo League publicity and publication secretary Joydeb Nandi moderated the function.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment