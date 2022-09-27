BNP trying to take political advantage: Quader

The whole world is now facing severe fuel and power crisis ultimately due to the influence of Russia-Ukraine war, he added.
Lauding the role of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader said, "None was the most honest, efficient and courageous leader in Bangladesh except Sheikh Hasina after the period of 1975."
Sheikh Hasina, also a daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, never doing politics for the interest of her own fortune and happiness, said Quader, adding "Sheikh Hasina is doing politics for changing the lot of the people and materializing the dream of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."
Sheikh Hasina is the most successful 'statesman' in the history of independent Bangladesh after the period of 75, he told the meeting.
Chaired by Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the programme was attended, among others, by noted journalist Ajoy Das Gupta and Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil.
Jubo League publicity and publication secretary Joydeb Nandi moderated the function.