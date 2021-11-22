Politics

Journo among 20 hurt as BNP men, police clash in Natore

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least 20 people, including a journalist, were injured in a clashes between BNP activists and police at Alaipur in Natore town on Monday, UNB reports.

Witnesses said BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of their party office at Alaipur around 10:00 am to hold a rally as part of their central programme demanding release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia for her treatment abroad.

At one stage, police obstructed them, triggering a clash.

BNP men attacked police with stones and clashes ensued, leaving 20 people wounded.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, said superintendent of police Liton Kumar Saha.

After a seven-hour mass-hunger strike on Saturday, BNP announced hold rallies across the country, including in the capital, on Monday, demanding the immediate release of ‘critically’ ill Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme while concluding their hunger-strike programme in front of BNP’s Naya Paltan central office.

He said all units of their party in cities, district towns and upazila headquarters will hold rallies.

