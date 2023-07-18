Is govt behind EC registration of two unknown parties?

Questions have arisen over the election commission giving registration to two unknown political parties, especially before the forthcoming parliamentary election. Questions have also arisen as to whether the constitutionally independent body is operating at the behest of the government.

A total of 93 parties submitted applications seeking registration from the EC. The EC decided to give registration to Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP). The election commission published a release in this regard on Monday.

Many people are considering BNM and BSP as “King’s parties” as hardly any activity of the two parties is visible. There is unease at the election commission and among some of its officials, a source said.