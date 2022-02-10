Junaid Saki files contempt of court case against CEC

Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Junaid Saki on Thursday filed a contempt of court case against chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda for not registering his organisation as a political party following the High Court’s order.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua filed the case on behalf of Saki at the HC seeking punishment against the CEC in this regard.

On 28 December 2017 Ganasanghati Andolan sent an application to the EC for registering it as a political organisation to which the commission replied on 19 June 2018, in a letter saying it cannot be done.