Junaid Saki files contempt of court case against CEC

Followed by receiving the rejection letter Junaid Saki filed a writ petition at the HC in this regard.
On 11 April, 2019, the High Court ordered the organisation to complete the legal procedures to provide license to Gansanghati Andolan within 30 days.
Even after receiving clear direction and order from the court the EC did not take any step in this regard within the provided deadline.
On 10 October, last year, after getting no results contacting the EC several times a legal notice was sent to CEC KM Nurul Huda.
Receiving no response even to the letter the case was filed today, said Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.