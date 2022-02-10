Politics

Junaid Saki files contempt of court case against CEC

UNB
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda File Photo

Coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan Junaid Saki on Thursday filed a contempt of court case against chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda for not registering his organisation as a political party following the High Court’s order.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua filed the case on behalf of Saki at the HC seeking punishment against the CEC in this regard.

On 28 December 2017 Ganasanghati Andolan sent an application to the EC for registering it as a political organisation to which the commission replied on 19 June 2018, in a letter saying it cannot be done.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Followed by receiving the rejection letter Junaid Saki filed a writ petition at the HC in this regard.

On 11 April, 2019, the High Court ordered the organisation to complete the legal procedures to provide license to Gansanghati Andolan within 30 days.

Advertisement

Even after receiving clear direction and order from the court the EC did not take any step in this regard within the provided deadline.

On 10 October, last year, after getting no results contacting the EC several times a legal notice was sent to CEC KM Nurul Huda.

Receiving no response even to the letter the case was filed today, said Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement