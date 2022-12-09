Court orders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas to be sent to jail

Masud Ahmed Talukder, lawyer of two BNP leaders, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were brought to the court at around 4:10 pm on Friday, after hours of grilling at the detective branch (DB) office.
Meanwhile, the pro-BNP lawyers took position at the court premises and were chanting slogans, demanding release of the two BNP leaders. A large number of police also took position there.
According to the court sources, the police have filed a petition to keep Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in jail in the case of Paltan police station. The court heard the petition and passed the order.
The two senior BNP leaders were lifted from their respective residences at the dead of night on Friday. Later, they were shown arrested in the case, bringing allegations of planning and instigating attacks on the police.
Harun Or Rashid, chief of the detective branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), told reporters Friday noon that they grilled the BNP leaders at the DB headquarters.
On the other hand, the BNP has finally secured permission from the DMP for holding its divisional rally at the Golapbagh field. The police have promised full cooperation to the rally.