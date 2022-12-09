Court orders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas to be sent to jail

Masud Ahmed Talukder, lawyer of two BNP leaders, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas were brought to the court at around 4:10 pm on Friday, after hours of grilling at the detective branch (DB) office.

Meanwhile, the pro-BNP lawyers took position at the court premises and were chanting slogans, demanding release of the two BNP leaders. A large number of police also took position there.

According to the court sources, the police have filed a petition to keep Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas in jail in the case of Paltan police station. The court heard the petition and passed the order.