BNP seeks police cooperation in Dhaka rally Wednesday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday sought cooperation from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in holding its public rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.
Party chairperson’s advisory council member Abul Khair Bhuiyan and publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee met DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office in the afternoon and submitted an application to peacefully organise the rally.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, Abul Khair Bhuiyan said, “We met the police commissioner and informed them in writing about our Wednesday’s rally. We’ve sought the cooperation of the law enforcement agencies in holding the rally.”
Publicity secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee said their party will arrange the rally in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Wednesday at 3:00pm where Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the next course of their movement.
Asked whether they got permission from the police, he said, “We informed them about our programme. We didn’t see anything negative in their attitude. We hope they’ll cooperate with us.”
BNP leaders have recently been talking about initiating their one-point movement to force the government to quit and hold the next election under a non-party caretaker administration.
In a programme on Monday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party and its allies are going to announce the final programmes of their current anti-government movement on Wednesday.