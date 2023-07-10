BNP seeks police cooperation in Dhaka rally Wednesday

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday sought cooperation from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in holding its public rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.

Party chairperson’s advisory council member Abul Khair Bhuiyan and publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee met DMP commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office in the afternoon and submitted an application to peacefully organise the rally.