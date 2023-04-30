Elections to be held in democratic way, not at the suggestions of any other country: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) will not get any benefit by giving threat to foil the upcoming parliamentary elections as the polls will be held in due time as per the constitution, reports news agency BSS.

“Those who failed in movement will carry out terrorist acts. But they will not get any benefit by giving threat of foiling elections,” he told a meeting at the AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

The meeting to exchange views was held with leaders of Rangpur district AL and all other organisational units under the district unit.