Police ask AL alternative to Baitul Mukarram

The police have sent a letter to ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) asking names of two more venues alternative to the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque for its rally on 28 October.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police sent the letter in response to a letter the AL sent earlier seeking permission to organise a ‘peace and development’ rally at the venue.
The law enforcement agency sought information on six more issues in the letter sent to Dhaka south city unit AL office secretary Riaz Uddin on Wednesday.
The issues include the approximate number of people to be gathered at the rally, time, expansion, places where loudspeakers to be installed, and if anyone from any other party will be present at the rally.
Paltan Model police station officer-in-charge Md Salauddin Mia issued the letter on behalf of the force, requesting the AL to respond by Thursday.
Riaz Uddin Riaz sent the letter to the DMP commissioner seeking its permission for the rally on 20 October.
Earlier, de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced to hold a grand rally at the Naya Paltan in Dhaka. Following this announcement the ruling party also announced to organise a grand rally at the south gate of the national mosque.