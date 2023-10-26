Police ask AL alternative to Baitul Mukarram

The law enforcement agency sought information on six more issues in the letter sent to Dhaka south city unit AL office secretary Riaz Uddin on Wednesday.

The issues include the approximate number of people to be gathered at the rally, time, expansion, places where loudspeakers to be installed, and if anyone from any other party will be present at the rally.

Paltan Model police station officer-in-charge Md Salauddin Mia issued the letter on behalf of the force, requesting the AL to respond by Thursday.