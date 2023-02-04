Premier League leaders Arsenal stunned by struggling Everton

Arsenal fell to just a second Premier League defeat of the season as James Tarkowski's header gave Everton the perfect start under new manager Sean Dyche in a 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton's first win in 11 games lifts the Toffees out of the relegation zone.

Arsenal remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, but may rue a huge chance to extend their advantage as they aim for a first league title since 2004.

Everton came into the game on a run of four league defeats at Goodison for the first time since 1958.

That disastrous form cost Frank Lampard his job and Dyche's appointment got the desired bounce in performance.

Everton's board again stayed away due to rising tensions between the club's hierarchy and supporters.

Protests were planned for before and after the game for fans to voice their anger at the running of the club.