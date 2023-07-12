BNP, 36 other parties to announce one-point demand today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to announce their one-point demand of overthrowing the government to re-establish people’s ‘right to vote’ from their rally to be held in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.

Some 37 other parties and alliances, including the Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Gono Adhikar Parishad, Gonoforum and other parties will announce the same from 12 different spots in the capital simultaneously.

The rally will start at 2:00 pm today. It is being held at such a time when a European Union delegation and the US under secretary are visiting the country.