BNP, 36 other parties to announce one-point demand today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to announce their one-point demand of overthrowing the government to re-establish people’s ‘right to vote’ from their rally to be held in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.
Some 37 other parties and alliances, including the Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party alliance, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Gono Adhikar Parishad, Gonoforum and other parties will announce the same from 12 different spots in the capital simultaneously.
The rally will start at 2:00 pm today. It is being held at such a time when a European Union delegation and the US under secretary are visiting the country.
According to the responsible sources in the BNP, the party leadership wants to ensure a massive gathering to make the day of ‘joint announcement’ of the ‘one-point’ demand impactful.
BNP leaders and activists from areas and districts near Dhaka, including Savar, Keraniganj, Dohar, Nababganj, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Narsingdi as well as the BNP supporters from the city will take part in the rally.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given BNP the permission to hold the rally with 23 conditions. The party has got permission to run campaigns with mikes for the rally after years.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday, Abdus Salam Azad, organising secretary of Dhaka Division BNP, said, “We are expecting to hold the biggest rally ever at Naya Paltan on Wednesday.”
The party sources say BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman monitored the planning and organisational preparatory meetings for this rally. The Dhaka city BNP, Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal have been given special tasks to make the rally a success. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be the chief guest at the programme.
‘There has been no election here’
A day ahead of the Naya Paltan rally, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, at a programme, said, “Why do the observers come to Bangladesh? They don’t go to other countries. They come here because there is no democracy here. There have not been any (credible) elections. Elections are not held (fairly) here.”
He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training workshop of the female representatives of the party on Tuesday morning. US-based international agency Democracy International’s (DI) representative Dana L Olds was also present at the programme.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir further said, “The question today is why the foreigners are coming to Bangladesh. A delegation from the US is coming today (Tuesday). A delegation from Europe has already arrived in the country. Therefore, it is clear that there is no democracy in the country. They have come to learn about the rights situation, democracy and elections here.”
Counter programmes
A man was injured in a cocktail explosion in Moghbazar area of the capital on Monday night. Referring to this incident, Mirza Fakhrul said, “They are trying to push the entire country to a conflicting situation. People, who have always accused the BNP of being involved in activities like this, are doing this. The government is using its different agencies in these sorts of activities.”
Speaking regarding Awami League’s counter programmes, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have held programmes. We are holding programmes. Everything has been peaceful so far. However, the ruling party is holding so-called ‘peace rallies’ and ‘peace processions’ to counter our programmes, which is nothing but an attempt to push the country towards instability.”
Time for a ‘strong’ call
Liaison committee of BNP held separate meetings with the Gono Adhikar Parishad led by Nurul Haque and Democratic Left Alliance at its Gulshan office.
Speaking to newspersons after the meeting with Gono Odhikar Parishad, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud said, “It is time for a strong call at this phase of the simultaneous movement.”
He further said, “We will unite the entire nation through the simultaneous movements and will be in for a more intense movement after 12 July. We will wage a simultaneous movement on this occasion on Wednesday, which will bring new hopes for the nation.”
Simultaneous declaration of 37 parties from 12 places
Multiple sources from the parties waging simultaneous movement, led by the BNP, said that 37 political parties will announce the one-point demand of overthrowing the government simultaneously from 12 separate points of the city. It has been learned that the BNP will also announce their future initiative to ‘repair’ the nation.
According to party sources, the Ganatantra Mancha will announce the one-point demand at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, alliance of like minded Nationalist Parties in front of the Press Club, LDP at its own office in Tejgaon, Gonoforum and People’s Party in Arambagh, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nur) at their central office in the Culvert Road, other faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad at the National Press Club, Labour Party at its central office in Naya Paltan and the Democratic Left Alliance, Democratic Peshajibi Jote (democratic alliance of professionals) and Bangladesh Sadharon Chhatra Odhikar Songrokkhon Parishad will announce the one-point demand in front of the National Press Club.
Apart from that, the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) will also express solidarity with the one-point demand from a press conference to be held at its office in the capital’s Bijaynagar area at the same time.
BNP vice-chairman and member of the party’s liaison committee Abdul Awal Mintu told Prothom Alo that all the allies have agreed to start a new movement with ‘one-point’ demanding resignation of the government. In addition to the one-point demand, the outline of the democratic transition of the state through amendment of the constitution can also be declared from the rally.