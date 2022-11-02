‘We’re all trapped inside a cage, and need release’: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Tuesday observed that Bangladeshis today are trapped inside a cage, and desperately in need of release.

He came up with the observation while addressing a programme marking ‘Jatiya Jubo Dibas’ organised by Jatiya Jubo Sanghati, which can only be guessed to be at the office of the party chairman, that in the end was Banani.

Jatiya Jubo Sanghati Convener and the party’s vice chairman AHM Shahriar Asif presided over the programme which was also conducted by its Member Secretary and the party’s Sports Affairs Secretary Ahad U Chowdhury Shaheen.