Katakhali pourashava mayor Abbas detained

An audio went viral on social media, Facebook, where Abbas Ali was heard making controversial remarks on a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Abbas Ali admitted that he made the statement and it was his voice in the much circulated audio clip.

Later, on Friday, the mayor said in Facebook live that he spoke against the construction of the mural at the influence of a teacher of a local madrasah. The mayor said in an emotional voice that he has made a mistake and sought apology.

Mayor Abbas Ali also claimed that a certain quarter was hatching conspiracy against him.