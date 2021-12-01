Katakhali pourashava mayor Abbas detained

An audio went viral on social media, Facebook, where Abbas Ali was heard making controversial remarks on a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Abbas Ali admitted that he made the statement and it was his voice in the much circulated audio clip.
Later, on Friday, the mayor said in Facebook live that he spoke against the construction of the mural at the influence of a teacher of a local madrasah. The mayor said in an emotional voice that he has made a mistake and sought apology.
Mayor Abbas Ali also claimed that a certain quarter was hatching conspiracy against him.
Abbas Ali is the convener of Katakhali municipality unit of ruling Awami League in Paba upazila of Rajshahi. He has been serving as the mayor of the municipality for the second time at a stretch after being elected with boat symbol (voting symbol of Awami League).
Katakhali pourashava councillors and the municipality unit Awami League have protested against Abbas Ali. The councillors have already brought a no-confidence motion against Abbas Ali and submitted the motion to the deputy commission to remove him from chairman post.
A case has also been filed against Abbas Ali under the Digital Security Act for his remarks.